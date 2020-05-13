Aritzia Is Set To Reopen Some Vancouver Locations This Month

As B.C. prepares to reopen the economy, Aritzia will be one of many shops to welcome customers back in.

The local clothing store chain announced it will reopen several locations this week in Vancouver.

That will include locations at Park Royal, which opens Thursday May 14th, and on Robson Street, Friday May 15th.

“The decision when and how to re-open Aritzia boutiques has been done thoughtfully on a case-by-case basis, following the guidance of government and health authorities,” a statement read.

But there will be additional measures added into each store to ensure safety for both customers and employees.

That means Aritzia will reduce its capacity and add hand sanitizer stations throughout the store – including in dressing rooms.

Staff will also provide face masks and gloves for those who request it.

So, will you be shopping again, once businesses open back up?

