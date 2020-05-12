Toilet Paper Aside, Here’s 5 Items That Spiked Sales At Canadian Grocery Stores

We all know toilet paper has been in high demand since the pandemic started, but there’s several other grocery store items that have seen a spike.

Statistics Canada has compiled data to show retail trends since quarantine restrictions began around the country.

RELATED: Sex Toy Sales are Up 135% in Canada Amidst Self-Isolation

It shows that in early March, hand sanitizer sales were up 792% from sales in the same week of 2019. And by mid-March, toilet paper sales were 300% higher than that time last year.

But aside from the expected items, here are five items that became particularly popular amid the pandemic:

Hair colouring products Compared to April, 2019, sales were up 75% as of mid-April.

Compared to April, 2019, sales were up 75% as of mid-April. Hair styling and cutting supplies. These tools also saw a rise of nearly 20% from mid-April sales in 2019.

These tools also saw a rise of nearly 20% from mid-April sales in 2019. Condoms . As couples spent more time together, condom sales saw a spike of nearly 40% over mid-March 2019 sales. But numbers have since returned to normal.

. As couples spent more time together, condom sales saw a spike of nearly 40% over mid-March 2019 sales. But numbers have since returned to normal. Alcohol . In mid-March, alcohol sales spiked by nearly 75% since 2019. By mid-April, they were 45% up.

. In mid-March, alcohol sales spiked by nearly 75% since 2019. By mid-April, they were 45% up. Coffee filters. A need for coffee was apparently high in mid-March, as there was an 80% spike in sales. By mid-April, that number is at 68% above what it was in April, 2019.

What have you been stocking up on during the virus?

For more stores, head to our News section.