Sex Toy Sales are Up 135% in Canada Amidst Self-Isolation

As the world slowly learns to live in self-isolation, many people are turning to toys to help them get through this time. And Canada is no exception, as our country has been buying sex toys more so than others.

A recent study looked at sex toy sales across the globe and found that Canada’s sales have gone up 135% more than predicted.

That’s compared to the U.S., where sales have gone up by 75%, while Hong Kong is up by 71%.

This report looks specifically at numbers from the company Womanizer, from January 1 – March 6th. These numbers are in comparison to their perceived sales forecast.

To further compare, here’s how other countries, affected by COVID-19, are doing:

Italy: Trending 60% above sales forecast

From January to February sales up gone up by:

Japan: 52%

52% Australia: 31%

31% UK: 13%

And as it turns out, some products are doing better than others.

“We-Vibe Chorus is already low in stock as people have shown increased interest during this time,” said Womanizer’s Johanna Rief to Femail. “This could be due to the fact that the We-Connect app allows partners to control vibrations remotely, or for couples who are in work from home conditions together.”

So, it looks like Canadians are doing just fine during self-isolation.

