Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen Urge Public to Stay Home

Vancouver celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogan are urging the public to stay home and practice social distancing.

The two actors are among many famous Canadians who took to Twitter with this message.

It started as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians, over Twitter, “now is not the time to be hanging out in parks with friends or hosting dinner parties. If we all step up and do the right thing, we will get through this together.”

He then called on celebrities to help “plank the curve,” including Reynolds and Michael Bublé.

And Reynolds continued the message.

Each celebrity has called on other Canadians to spread the word, including Rogan.

“Just don’t leave the house,” he said. “You know, there are worse things you could be asked to do.”

All of Canada is being encouraged to stay home and social distance, as Canada reaches more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19.

To help further curb the virus, bars and restaurants have shut down along with many public facilities.

