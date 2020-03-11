Amidst Coronavirus Fears, People Are Re-Selling Toilet Paper on Craigslist

With the number of Coronavirus cases rising, many are beginning to panic; while others are trolling the internet.

As B.C. reaches nearly 40 cases of the COVID-19 virus, shoppers are stocking up on items – particularly toilet paper.

So while store shelves are going empty, others are beginning to sell this valued item online. That includes one person on Craigslist, who is selling a “rare roll of toilet paper.”

The post is offering a half-used roll for $10, while a whole roll is going for $20.

“I fought many people to get this roll of toilet paper from the temple of Costco,” the description reads. “Almost lost a finger to a snapping shopper and had to shake off 20 drivers pursuing me on the way home.”

The post has since been removed, but it isn’t the only one offering up the hot commodity. In fact, some people are apparently giving it away for free on Craigslist, after realizing they bought far too much of it.

While the World Health Organization has officially announced that the COVID-19 outbreak is a pandemic, people should still remain calm.

So, have you spotted any eccentric behaviours due to Coronavirus fears?

