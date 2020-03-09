As fears of the Coronavirus continue to spread, many people are resorting to stocking up on items, like toilet paper, as if it’s Y2K.

That includes Langley residents who were literally running to the toilet paper in Costco.

Someone filmed customers running, in herds, through the aisles with carts. They all gathered at the stacks of toilet paper, grabbing several packages at once.

Langley Costco On your marksGet setGooooooooooooooooooo!!!! Posted by Suki Singh Parmara on Sunday, March 8, 2020

While the Coronavirus has affected nearly 30 people in B.C., the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to tell people to remain calm.

Some awesome member of the public put this sign up a grocery store here in Adelaide, South Australia 😂😂 #coronavirus #toiletpaperwars #ToiletPaperApocalypse pic.twitter.com/XnXZG5KYTI — Nick Lomman (@CroissantPig) March 8, 2020

The best solution is to simply wash your hands and avoid touching your face. But many people are spreading fear and misinformation about the virus, COVID-19.

People are even selling toilet paper online for a massive markup, due to the Coronavirus. And some stores over the globe are seeing empty shelves.

Huh….I really didn't believe it, so while grabbing some milk I thought I'd check…turns out crazy people are here too apparently X'D #toiletpapercrisis #ToiletPaperApocalypse pic.twitter.com/KSOEqH4Jlg — Radio Chicken (@radio_chickens) March 4, 2020

To find out what is really fact or fiction, WHO has a guide called Myth Busters.

Selling 1 sheet for $5 ONO. Inbox for details xxx#ToiletPaperApocalypse pic.twitter.com/iv4JpcHWlJ — RyanOGG (@OfficialRyanOGG) March 5, 2020

