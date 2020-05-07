Here’s The Official List Of B.C. Businesses & Attractions Now Allowed To Open

As B.C. is successfully flattening the curve, many businesses are ready to get back to work.

Premier John Horgan announced the province’s plan to ease quarantine restrictions, which includes allowing parks, shops and restaurants to get back to normal.

The announcement, made Wednesday, is part of a four-phase plan to open things gradually.

“Restrictions of large gatherings are here to stay,” Horgan said. “Groups larger than 50 give the virus an opportunity to re-emerge.”

Here are the areas that will start to open back up by Mid-May:

Medical related services like dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage, chiropractors, physical therapy and speech therapy

Retail

Hair salons and barbers

In-person counselling

Restaurants, cafes and pubs (with social distancing measures in place)

Museums, art galleries and libraries

Office-based worksites

Recreation and sports

Parks, beaches and outdoor spaces

Transit services

Child care

However, retailers must put several measures in place before they reopen their doors. Employees must:

Add plexiglass barriers

Open more checkout counters to reduce lineups

Increase or continue online shopping

Encourage customers to wear masks in stores

Complete routine questions or screenings before customers enter

Businesses in B.C., like hair salons, have been working on their own additional measures to ensure safety.

The province’s modelling plan, which looks at reopening the economy, shows B.C. can boost social interactions to 30% of what they normally are, without compromising the healthcare system.

Once B.C. increases that to 60%, it will be in place for the next 12-18 months.

The province is currently under a State of Emergency until May 12th.

