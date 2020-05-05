COVID-19 Cases In B.C. Could Drop To 0 By July 1: Dr. Bonnie Henry

By July 1st, B.C. may be down to zero COVID-19 cases, if people continue to follow social distancing rules.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement, Monday, after weeks of a consistent decrease in cases.

This comes after the province spoke about slowly reopening the economy by mid-May, with some restrictions still in place.

“So this is, I believe the end of our beginning of this pandemic. We do not yet know what’s going to happen,” she said. “But we know that we have some room to increase our social connections, to increase our work, to increase our school and daycare and childcare. As we start this new phase, we need to keep those principles in mind.”

By keeping interactions to about 30-40% of what they normally are, we will be able to consistently flatten the curve.

Going up to 60% is manageable, but Dr. Henry said “smaller is better.” That means the ban of more than 50 people in a gathering will not be lifted anytime soon.

Most major summer events will be put on hold, but many businesses may start to reopen in the next month.

Dr. Henry also announced there were 53 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday for a total of 2,224 cases.

