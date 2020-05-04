Your Haircut Will Have To Wait; B.C. Salons Launch Petition To Delay Opening

It looks like your haircut will have to wait, as salons have launched a petition to avoid opening soon.

As B.C. plans to reopen its economy, officials are looking at how businesses can get back to work, with safety in mind.

But hair stylists and barbers are worried about the risks that can come with getting back to business so soon. So, they have created a petition, with more than 3,000 signatures so far, to delay reopening.

“Our government has made incredible strides in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and must understand that a decision to reopen salons first would put our communities and economy at greater risk than benefit,” the petition states.

Businesses have been looking at how to safely reopen hair salons, which may include wearing masks and disposable robes.

But once they do reopen, Greg Robins, Beauty Council of Western Canada’s executive director, told the Vancouver Sun, it will be “mayhem.”

And as it is an unregulated industry, it may be up to the hair salons to ensure there are adequate safety measures in place.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there will be further scrutiny for how to reopen industries that involve close contact with others.

“We will not move forward with opening different sectors until we are ready, until we are sure that they have a plan that is workable, and make sure we have these plans and precautions in place,” she said.

