As the province plans to reopen, Vancouver hair salons are trying to see what that will look like for them.

And Vancouverites may be happy to hear that, as even health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recently experimented with her own hair.

B.C. premier John Horgan said the province will begin to slowly ease quarantine restrictions by mid-May.

And when it comes to reopening hair salons, Greg Robins, Beauty Council of Western Canada’s executive director, told the Vancouver Sun, it will be “mayhem.”

“I do know and have spoken with salons who said they are going on a hiring spree as that opening date draws closer and will probably be open seven days a week from 9 am-9 pm, and will be doing clients non-stop. There will be a real rush to it for sure,” he said.

But as an unregulated industry, it may be up to the salons to ensure adequate safety measures.

Some stylists are calling on the government to bring in mandatory safety training and set minimum sanitization standards.

The Beauty Council is set to give recommendations to Dr. Henry, regarding strategies to reopening.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry has said physical and time distance is critical to contain this virus. So right off the bat we’re looking at a 60-70% service capacity within a lot of these places, and perhaps a shorted window in terms of when you come in,” Robins said to CTV News.

Masks for both stylist and customer may be an option, along with disposable robes.

Dr. Henry will give more details next week, as to what industries can reopen in the near future.

