As the number of COVID-19 cases decline, B.C. is officially making plans to ease quarantine restrictions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had announced, Monday, just 11 new cases within 24 hours.

RELATED: Without A Demand For French Fries, The Potato Industry Is In Crisis

So now, the government is looking at ways to reopen the economy, as the province is successfully flattening the curve.

“We’re now making plans to ease restrictions,” Henry said. “We are taking the time to do them right.”

That doesn’t mean, however, that quarantine will end and life will immediately go back to normal. The government is looking at how to reopen things while physical distancing rules can still be followed.

VanDusen Botanical Garden is opening this Friday, for example, while keeping the number of visitors to 30 people at a time. Guests will have to book times to visit and the maze will be limited to one person or household at once.

Meanwhile, restaurants are currently looking at ways to reopen, while limiting the amount of people who can enter at a time. Dr. Henry encourages other businesses to share potential plans for getting back to regular operations.

“We’re moving along slowly, thoughtfully, and safely in the coming weeks,” she said.

Dr. Henry is expected to ease some restrictions on public gatherings by mid-May.

For more B.C. stories, head to our News section.