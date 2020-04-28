B.C.’s COVID-19 Cases Are Finally Declining, Thanks To Social Distancing

Despite the announcement of 50 new COVID-19 cases, B.C. is finally starting to see a decline in rates.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the 50 cases between Saturday and Monday, but said those were mostly connected to known outbreaks.

There is currently an outbreak at two poultry plants in Metro Vancouver, along with one in a Mission prison.

“So I think you can see from these numbers, despite the community outbreaks that we’re seeing, it’s clear evidence that our sustained efforts to follow public health measures are working here in B.C.,” she Dr. Henry. “Safe physical distancing and self-isolation requirements have slowed the rate of transmission and we’re now seeing a decrease in numbers.”

Of those 50 cases, just 11 of them are new from Sunday to Monday. B.C. currently has 1,998 cases, with 1,190 of those in recovery.

The province has faced 103 deaths and has 97 hospitalized patients due to the virus.

