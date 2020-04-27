Without A Demand For French Fries, The Potato Industry Is In Crisis

With too many potatoes and nowhere to go, the industry is in a crisis.

As restaurants close due to the pandemic, the demand for french fries has dried up. And that’s where most potatoes end up.

Now, farmers are sitting on hundreds of millions of kilograms that were destined to become fries. And while retail sales have gone up, that only makes up a small portion of potato sales.

“The simplicity is that there’s no freezer space left because sales have declined that much,” said Kevin MacIsaac, general manager of the United Potato Growers of Canada to Potato News Today.

The Canadian Potato Council sent a letter, Thursday, to Agriculture and Agri-food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau requesting “urgent required interventions,” according to Global News.

And while Bibeau said Canada is not going to run out of food, the lack of demand may end up raising the price of groceries.

So, it looks like we’re going to have to start ordering up some french fries.

