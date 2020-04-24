You Can Now Support Local Restaurants By Ordering Food On Instagram

Instagram has announced a new feature that is all about supporting local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus crisis—prompting the social media platform to step up to the plate.

While some eateries are staying afloat through other means, it comes at a cost. Several food delivery apps take a large amount of the profit (up to 30 per cent in some cases).

But now, customers can stop scrolling on the third-party app all together and order right through their favourite restaurant’s Instagram page.

The new feature allows you to order food with a quick touch of a button on their Instagram page. You will then be directed to the restaurant’s preferred delivery partner.

And some spots are even offering options to purchase gift cards over Instagram. That is another way customers can support their local establishments during this uncertain time.

Instagram released the following statement on the move: “Small businesses are an important part of our community and many are facing immense challenges during the COVID-19 crisis. We’re making it easier to discover gift cards, online food orders and fundraisers on Instagram so you can support the businesses you love.”

Ordering food on Instagram

When: The feature is available now on most local restaurant’s Instagram pages

