Richmond’s Popular Spot For Crepe Cakes Has Reopened For Take Out

Calling all Richmond residents! The 15-layer crepe cakes you know and love are finally back.

Lotus Cake Boutique was one of many businesses forced to close their doors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

But they’ve just announced after two weeks of being closed—they have reopened for take out and delivery out of their Richmond location. Their Burnaby store will remain closed at this time.

They’re best known for their decadent mille crepe cakes that come in a variety of flavours, including: matcha, durian, earl grey, creme brulee, rose lychee and more.

They also have a variety of other sweet treats like strawberry parfaits, ice cream flights and mousse cakes.

Customers can place their order over their Facebook page or send them an email (info@lotuscakeca.com).

Lotus Cake Boutique

Where: Available for delivery or pick up at their Richmond location (#103-8580 Cambie Road)

