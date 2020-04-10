This Abbotsford Farm Has Created A Makeshift Drive-Thru Serving Wine

If you’re looking for a nice home cooked meal with the safety and convenience of a drive-thru—look no further.

Maan Farms has created a makeshift drive-thru so they can continue to serve guests authentic and delicious Indian dishes (plus wine) from Mama Maan’s Kitchen.

Head over to the farm to enjoy all the usual favourites like butter chicken, samosas and chickpea curry bowls.

But you can’t go here without picking up something sweet (we recommend their signature Brown Butter S’more Cookies). And of course, they also have a selection of their wines available through their drive-thru option.

Additionally, they’re offering up other fresh and frozen meals to-go, with curbside no-contact pick up available between noon and 6 p.m. daily.

Maan Farms Food & Wine Drive-Thru

When: Place your order online and pick up between noon and 6 p.m. daily

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.

