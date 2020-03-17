This Vancouver Afternoon Tea Salon Is Offering Their High Tea Sets To-Go

High tea to go? Sign us up. Vancouver’s Neverland Tea Salon is responding to Coronavirus concerns by offering their signature tea sets for take-away.
That way, customers can practice social distance while indulging in the popular high tea spot’s delicious spread.
It’s still open for dine-in service. But if you wish to take-away a set for someone quarantined at home, you can get one for a special deal.
They are dropping the price from $38 to $30 for their to-go option. You just have to give them a call at (604) 428-3066 to order in advance and then pick it up later on.
Their selection of savoury mini sandwiches and decadent pastries can be made gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan.
TAKE-AWAY HIGH TEA SPECIAL. The BEST way to cheer someone up who is self-quarantined at home! Give us a call and we’ll prep a high tea to go for you to pick up and drop at their door! We are taking EXTRA EXTRA EXTRA measures to keep our staff and guests safe and are SO grateful to those choosing to do the same at home. To say thank you we are dropping the price for Take-Away High Tea to $30 (regularly $38). Please call ahead and we’ll have it ready for you! (2 high teas featured above)
Get tea to-go at Neverland Tea Salon
Where: Pick up at 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $30
