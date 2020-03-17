This Vancouver Afternoon Tea Salon Is Offering Their High Tea Sets To-Go

High tea to go? Sign us up. Vancouver’s Neverland Tea Salon is responding to Coronavirus concerns by offering their signature tea sets for take-away.

That way, customers can practice social distance while indulging in the popular high tea spot’s delicious spread.

It’s still open for dine-in service. But if you wish to take-away a set for someone quarantined at home, you can get one for a special deal.

They are dropping the price from $38 to $30 for their to-go option. You just have to give them a call at (604) 428-3066 to order in advance and then pick it up later on.

Their selection of savoury mini sandwiches and decadent pastries can be made gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan.

Get tea to-go at Neverland Tea Salon

Where: Pick up at 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30

