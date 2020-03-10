Get The Best Of Both Worlds With Cereal Pancakes At This Eatery

Dig into the best of both worlds with cereal pancakes at IHOP. The popular breakfast joint is making dreams come true with this winning combination.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch pancakes: Two buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon spread, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, cream cheese icing and a crown of whipped topping and cinnamon sugar.
Captain Crunch pancakes: Two buttermilk pancakes topped with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Captain Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal and a crown of whipped topping.
Lucky Charms pancakes: Two buttermilk pancakes topped with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms cereal and a crown of sweet purple whipped icing.
They also have cereal milkshakes available with either Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Captain Crunch.
When: Available now for a limited-time only!
Where: Participating IHOP locations
