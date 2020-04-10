You Can Now Get A Whimsical High Tea Service Delivered To Your Door

Neverland Tea Salon is the latest spot to venture out into the delivery game. Now you can enjoy a whimsical afternoon tea service in the comfort of your own home.

The popular Vancouver high tea spot is now available for delivery through Uber Eats.

Order their selection of treats both sweet and savoury which can be customized to your liking. Their high tea service (regular, vegetarian and vegan) features a variety of miniature sandwiches and tasty pastries all for $38.

A smaller kids-sized portion is also available, for $20.

Of course there’s lots of tea to choose from too, with 100 gram bags available for $15-$16 depending on the flavour. They have: Take Me To Neverland (peppermint and chocolate mixed with black tea), English Breakfast (traditional Chinese blend), Tinkerbell’s Kiss (strawberry kiwi blend with hints of apple and hibiscus) and Heavenly Cream (creamy vanilla and bergamot).

They also have some awesome lunch spreads for $20 each. Try the Immune Boost Special (carrot ginger or tomato basil soup with a vegan sandwich and a loose leaf tea flavour to make a cup of ginger turmeric tea at home.

Delivery from Neverland Tea Salon

When: Available now through Uber Eats

