Cactus Club Cafe Is Now Delivering Alcoholic Bevvies For Happy Hour

You can now have a Cactus Club Cafe style Happy Hour, without leaving the couch.

The popular chain announced the new feature, which allows customers to enjoy Happy Hour specials at home, from opening to 4 p.m. daily.

Level up your dine-in game with signature Cactus Club eats for special prices, like their Cajun Chicken Sandwich ($14), Pesto Chicken Quesadilla ($14), Prawn Crunch Roll ($14), Beyond Burger ($14), Crispy Yam Fries ($6) and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Bar ($6).

It’s available for either pick-up or delivery through DoorDash.

Select locations will also be offering half-priced bottles of wine, $5 drink specials and six packs starting at $17.

Cactus Club Cafe Happy Hour Delivery

When: Daily from opening to 4 p.m.

