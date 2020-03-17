Uber Eats Is Offering Free Delivery In Support Of Local Restaurants

Food delivery service Uber Eats is offering free delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is to help support local restaurants, while encouraging customers to order in and enjoy their favourite local restaurants while never having to leave home.

The app is automatically waiving the delivery fee for all orders from independent restaurants across Canada and the U.S.

There are more than 100,000 restaurants on Uber Eats. In downtown Vancouver, it includes delicious options from The Greek, Disco Cheetah, Dublin Calling, Breka Bakery, Vera’s Burger Shack and much more.

During this time, Uber Eats is also offering the following:

Contactless deliveries: They’re making it easier to leave food at your doorstep. They’re also providing delivery workers with the proper sanitization products.

They’re making it easier to leave food at your doorstep. They’re also providing delivery workers with the proper sanitization products. Helping affected employees: The company is providing financial assistance to its workers in the event of a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure.

The company is providing financial assistance to its workers in the event of a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure. Supporting the community: Uber Eats announced it is committed to offering more than 300,000 free meals to healthcare workers and first responders in both Canada and the U.S.

