Joey Restaurants is just the latest business to launch a grocery delivery service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While our supply chains remain strong, getting groceries at the store takes a little longer than usual. This is due to a limit being put in place of how many customers are allowed inside at once—to adhere to physical distancing rules.

Some major grocery store chains offer delivery service, but it can take up to a week or longer to get your order. That’s why JOEY is hopping on to provide customers with another option to get their goods.

You Might Also Like:

The establishment has just launched JOEY Market—an online grocery store offering both delivery service through DoorDash or pick-up through JOEY’s curbside option.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, so we’re doing everything we can to help our customers out. We know that online grocery delivery services are backed up and people who cannot get out to stores are having to wait longer than usual,” said Geoff Boyd, Vice President of JOEY Restaurant Group.

“By opening JOEY Market, we’re giving our customers access to restaurant quality ingredients that they can safely pick-up curbside or order directly to their door.”

Customers can shop everything from fresh produce and baked goods to pantry essentials. They will also be offering meal kits, with the ingredients to make some of their signature dishes.

To celebrate the new offering, JOEY is giving customers 20 per cent off their food menu prices for curbside pick-up. They’re also giving 10 per cent off food ordered through DoorDash (plus free delivery). While you’re at it, the eatery is also offering 50 per cent off their wine selection.

JOEY Restaurants launches grocery delivery

When: Available now through DoorDash

For more must-try eats in the city, check out our Food section.