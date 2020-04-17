Get Bubble Tea Kit Delivery So You Can Make Your Fave Drinks At Home

Getting tired of baking bread while in self-quarantine? Switch things up a bit by learning to recreate your favourite bubble tea creations, from the comfort of your own home.

Vancouver’s popular Passion Tearoom is delivering bubble tea kits with everything you need to make the delicious drink of your choice.

Try their Bubble Tea Kit 101 (tea based) for $22, Roasted Tea Kit (roasted oolong, Hojicha) for $26 or Bubble Tea Flavour Kit 101 (taro or coconut) for $22.

Sample a variety of additional flavour offerings, including: lychee black tea, earl grey, assam, classic chai, French vanilla black tea, jasmine green tea and rooibos. Each kit makes about 10 servings of bubble tea.

They also sell tapioca pearls separately for $6.75 and reusable bubble tea cups with straws for $17.

They offer free delivery (with a minimum $20 order) throughout Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, Coquitlam and New Westminster.

Delivery is available in other Metro Vancouver regions for a $5 fee. Check out their website to place your order.

DIY Bubble Tea Kits from Passion Tearoom

Where: Available for delivery across Metro Vancouver, via their website

For more tasty offerings in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.