Kick things up a notch while in quarantine by getting all the things you need to make a restaurant-quality Mexican meal in the comfort of your home.

Tacomio is offering pick-up and delivery options from its Strathcona location. So host your own taco night in, with your family.

They’re offering some great deals with a fiesta spread available that can feed two ($25) or four people ($45).

The family meal comes with your choice of protein (beef, chicken, pork), Mexican rice, beans, street snacks, corn chips, corn tortillas, house made salsas and all the garnishes.

Tacomio

Where: Available for delivery or pick-up at 1245 Glen Drive, Vancouver

