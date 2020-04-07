Kick things up a notch while in quarantine by getting all the things you need to make a restaurant-quality Mexican meal in the comfort of your home.
Tacomio is offering pick-up and delivery options from its Strathcona location. So host your own taco night in, with your family.
They’re offering some great deals with a fiesta spread available that can feed two ($25) or four people ($45).
The family meal comes with your choice of protein (beef, chicken, pork), Mexican rice, beans, street snacks, corn chips, corn tortillas, house made salsas and all the garnishes.
Tacomio
Where: Available for delivery or pick-up at 1245 Glen Drive, Vancouver
