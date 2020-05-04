TransLink Will Begin Collecting Fares Again Next Month

After nearly two months of not collecting fares, your free ride with TransLink is coming to an end.

The company announced Monday, they’ll start collecting fares again June 1st.

That means front-door boarding will resume, with new Plexiglass barriers dividing the drivers and passengers.

“We’ve already started to procure materials and install the barriers on our fleet, with an expectation that this process will be complete by June,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a news release.

TransLink first eliminated fares temporarily in March, as people were boarding buses from the backdoor. But as ridership has plummeted, due to the pandemic, the company has lost about $75 million a month.

Once fares resume, the transit authority said they will gain about $2 million a month with the current ridership.

TransLink will still reduce more routes as of May 18th and limit how many passengers can board.

