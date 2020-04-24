TransLink Plans To Cut Another 47 Routes In May, Due To Major Revenue Loss

TransLink is planning to cut services to 47 more routes, as they predict revenue losses of up to $90 million a month.

The company had originally predicted a $75 million loss per month, due to an 83% drop in ridership. In addition, TransLink predicted a loss of up to $680 million for 2020.

The transit service had announced service cuts to 18 more bus routes, earlier this week. They also initiated layoffs for nearly 1,500 employees.

“We’ve done our best to try and reduce costs through other means, but TransLink is losing $75 million per month, and we’re left with no other options. It’s not lost on me what an impact this decision will have on the lives of our employees and their families,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a release.

To help with the revenue loss, senior executives will see a 10% cut to their wages.

Currently, the company is working with the province to create a longer-term sustainability plan to ensure it can continue offering services in the future.

The company is prioritizing routes to hospitals and other health facilities, while cutting services to less busy areas.

The company’s union, Unifor is currently challenging the layoffs, as they said Coast Mountain has breached the code by not giving 60 days notice.

