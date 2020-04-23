B.C. Sees Largest Single Day Jump In COVID-19 Cases Since March

B.C. just saw the largest jump in COVID-19 cases since March 28th, as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 71 new cases, Wednesday.

That brings the total to 1,795, but that rate reflect the 28 new cases that came from an East Vancouver poultry factory.

It also reflects numbers that could have arisen after the long weekend. Of the total provincial numbers, about 60% of those have seen a recovery.

But with that being said, Henry and health minister Adrian Dix stressed the importance of staying home to help flatten the curve.

While the provincial government has talked about loosening restrictions next month, the spread of the virus will affect when and how B.C. goes about that.

“Until we clear this hurdle we can’t begin to make changes,” said Henry.

Canada currently has 40,190 cases of COVID-19.

