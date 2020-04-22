Tim Hortons Employees Now Required To Wear Masks And Undergo Temperature Checks

The next time you head to Tim Hortons, you may see employees donning surgical masks. The fast food chain is requiring all its staff to do so as well as have their temperatures taken.

Before coming into work, staff will have their temperatures taken before they start their shift. Delivery drivers picking up or dropping off supplies will have to do the same.

Thermometers, which will take readings from employees’ foreheads, will be sanitized between each use.

Meanwhile, masks will help curb the possible spread of the virus from asymptomatic people.

“So we really wanted to have it there to protect both our team members and our guests at the restaurants,” said Michael Hancock, Tim Hortons chief operating officer. “The same thing with temperature checks — you know being able to check with employees … to see if they are potentially sick.”

T&T Supermarket also took a similar approach, as customers can now get their temperatures taken before entering the store.

However, provincial health minister Bonnie Henry said this action may not be “particularly helpful.”

“We know with this virus, people can have very mild symptoms — about two-thirds of people to three-quarters have a fever at some point, but not having a fever doesn’t mean you’re necessarily safe,” she said.

