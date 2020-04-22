Don’t Expect Any Big Concerts In Vancouver This Summer (Or Even In Fall)

It looks like quarantine-mode will extend into the summer, as big concerts are not likely to happen in Vancouver.

B.C.’s provincial health officer said she doesn’t expect the ban on large gatherings to lift this upcoming season. And things may be done a bit “differently” this year, she added.

“I can’t foresee everything,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “I can say it’s unlikely we’re going to have concerts or major big events. I do not see lifting the order on mass gatherings.”

B.C. currently has 1,724 cases with more than 50% of those in recovery, while the hospitalization rate is falling. But Henry said it’s still important to maintain social distancing rules to keep it that way.

Personal events – like wedding and graduations – may still be able to happen, but with some changes. And until things settle down, large events – like concerts in Vancouver – are off the table.

“Once we get to that point in a year or 18 months or whenever, I’m really looking forward to a really big party,” said Henry.

Many events may have to happen virtually, like how 4/20’s event took place, Monday.

