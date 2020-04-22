28 People Test Positive For COVID-19 At Outbreak In East Vancouver

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has announced a COVID-19 outbreak among workers at a local food company.

In East Vancouver, the chicken processing plant, United Poultry Company Ltd., had 28 employees testing positive for the virus.

“All employees at the facility are being managed as either COVID-19 cases or close contacts and have been told to self-isolate,” states a VCH press release.

VCH first became aware of the potential outbreak on Sunday, after one employee tested positive. The public health team then tested 71 staff members. They then found that 27 more employees had contracted the virus.

However, according to Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), there is no evidence that food is a likely source of transmission for the virus.

“Therefore, no recall of chicken products distributed from this plant is required,” said the release.

VCH reminds people to continue practicing good hygiene by washing hands regularly, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and cooking meat thoroughly.

In positive news, B.C.’s hospitalization rate is falling and local grocery stories are doing their part to stop the COVID-19 outbreak.

