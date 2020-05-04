This Vancouver Store Is Using Thermal Cameras To Check Temperatures

While stores across Vancouver are doing what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, one store has introduced a camera that checks temperatures.

Value on Liquor Store, on Southwest Marine Drive, has installed a thermal camera that scans customers’ temperatures.

“The feedback has been fantastic, the staff love it,” said manager Abri van den Berg to Global News.

The cameras function by itself and doesn’t require anyone to control it, he explained. It also gives an audible warning when someone with a temperature of 38 degrees or higher walks in the store.

Other stores that have started checking temperatures includes T&T Supermarket and Tim Hortons. This is to prevent people who may have COVID-19 from working or entering the store.

However, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said checking temperatures is not “particularly helpful,” as not everyone with the virus gets a fever.

“We know with this virus, people can have very mild symptoms — about two-thirds of people to three-quarters have a fever at some point, but not having a fever doesn’t mean you’re necessarily safe,” she said.

