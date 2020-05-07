You Can Finally Hit Up Provincial Parks and Beaches Next Week

As the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. decline, that means things are opening back up again. And as it’s only getting warmer, that also means you can soon go to parks and beaches.

Premier John Horgan announced plans to slowly lift quarantine restrictions by mid-May, which includes many outdoor areas.

“On May 14, BC Parks will reopen many front- and back-country trails, beaches, picnic areas, washroom facilities and boat launches for day-use,” wrote BC Parks in a statement.

Meanwhile, provincial campgrounds will reopen in June, provided the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Provincial parks and campgrounds were meant to open April 30th and then the date was pushed back to May 31st.

However, as tempting as it may be to take a road trip, Horgan is urging the public to stay close to home.

“This is not the time for a road trip to another community for a hike or a holiday,” said Horgan. “If you have a provincial park in your area, by all means visit. Do not travel great distances.”

And just because Vancouver beaches are open, it’s still important to keep social distancing in mind.

