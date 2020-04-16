Kits Reinforces Permit Parking To Discourage Non-residents From Visiting Beaches

Beginning Friday, Kitsilano and Point Grey are resuming parking enforcement for permits and residential parking.

The rules are put into place to deter residents outside of Kits from travelling to beaches and trails in the area.

“The goal is to enable physical distancing and reduce the number of people congregating on the area’s beaches and trails,” states a news release from the city.

These enforcement rules will be in place for streets north of 10th Avenue and west of Burrard Street. In addition, the City is also removing parking near Kits Park.

As of Friday, permit enforcement officers will begin ticketing, but there will be signs around the area to remind people.

This is in addition to other measures around the city. Vancouver recently closed off Stanley park to cars and took logs away from the beaches to deter people from spending time there.

