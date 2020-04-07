As of noon on April 8th, the Vancouver Park Board will ban vehicle entrance at Stanley Park to further encourage physical distancing. Cyclists will also be asked to avoid riding on the seawall.

The Vancouver Park Board hopes the move will reduce the amount of traffic in park as it continues to enhance public safety measures amid COVID-19.

RELATED: Everyone Boarding BC Ferries Will Now Be Screened For COVID-19 Symptoms

The road closure will directly impact Stanley Park Drive, and all roads connected to it. The new rule will not be enforced on the causeway.

Officials have gone as far as closing parking lots and removing logs from beaches to encourage physical distancing, but people still continue to gather in the city’s outdoors.

“We’re going to reduce congestion in the park, to provide space on the roads within the park, and to relieve congestion on the adjacent seawalls to cyclists and to pedestrians,” stated Vancouver Park Board general manager Malcolm Bromley during a press conference on April 7th.

Physical distancing has had a positive impact in flattening the COVID-19 curve. Despite this, physical distancing is an on-going problem in Vancouver, with over 1,400 warnings handed out to date.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.