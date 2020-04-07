The Vancouver Park Board Has Issued Over 1,400+ Physical Distancing Warnings

Since March 20th, Vancouver Park Board rangers have issued over 1,400 physical distancing warnings (and counting).

Despite the fact the City of Vancouver has declared a state of emergency, many people just aren’t grasping the concept of social distancing and the role it plays in flattening the COVID-19 curve.

Officials have taken numerous actions to prevent large crowds, including the removal of logs from beaches and closing park parking lots.

Still, the recent stretch of sunny weather continues to attract hundreds of people to parks and beaches.

As a result, the City even granted bylaw officers the ability to issue $1,000 fines for people violating physical distancing rules.

While over 1,400 warnings have been issued, the Park Board has yet to confirm how many people have actually been fined.

Enforcement teams will continue to actively provide the community with education and support in compliance with the orders issued by the Province of British Columbia.

