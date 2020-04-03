New Study Shows Who’s Most Likely To Spread COVID-19

As the number of COVID-19 cases extends past one million, researchers have found who may be driving the spread of the virus.

It turns out, according to recent evidence, that people who are asymptomatic could be the main cause of the spread.

This is contrary to previous knowledge. Earlier this year, chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam had said the transmission from an asymptomatic person is a “rare event.”

“The best evidence around the virus that we have is that the virus is not contagious when people are not symptomatic,” said Health Minister Patty Hajdu to CBC.

Much of the research is new and has yet to be peer-reviewed. But Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University professor of environmental health sciences, said the evidence is overwhelming.

“That is what our Science paper suggests, that it is undocumented infections that are driving it,” said Shaman to CBC. “They’re silent spreaders; it’s stealth transmission.”

One of those studies in the Science Journal show that 9 out of 10 infections were transmitted through people without symptoms.

This new research coincides with the possibility that all B.C. residents may have to wear masks. This could potentially help curb the spread of COVID-19.

