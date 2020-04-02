Everyone In B.C. May Be Asked To Wear a Face Mask

As evidence around COVID-19 evolves, B.C. may face recommendations that everyone will have to wear a face mask.

B.C.’s health officer has been mulling over the idea as some countries, with longtime mask use, are seeing slower infection rates.

If all B.C. residents did start wearing masks, it may be the fabric or consumer-grade ones.

“They’re not a medical mask, but they can keep your droplets in when you’re out and about with others,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, when asked about the fabric masks.

Henry and other medical professionals have reiterated that N-95 masks must be reserved for health care workers.

However the decision remains up in the air, as she said of the masks, “what is not proven, is that they provide you any protection.”

The World Health Organization had previously advised against using masks. But recent research is showing asymptomatic carriers may be particularly responsible for spreading the virus.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told CTV News that their advice may change depending on available evidence.

“As the pandemic evolves, so does the evidence, and so does our advice,” he said.

