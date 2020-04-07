Everyone Boarding BC Ferries Will Now Be Screened For COVID-19 Symptoms

As of April 6, passengers boarding a B.C. Ferry will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed to board a vessel.

The health check will be conducted before boarding on voyages that are longer than 30 minutes. Passengers will be reminded that they are not to provide answers they know to be false or misleading.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms or who has returned from abroad within the past two weeks will be denied boarding for a period of 14 days or until a medical certificate is presented that confirms that the symptoms the person is exhibiting are not related to the COVID-19 virus.

Some passengers with symptoms may be allowed to board if they are traveling for the purpose of receiving medical services. In this event, operators will be required to take steps to ensure the passenger is self-isolated.

For example, the passenger will have to commit to staying in their vehicle for the entire voyage. In addition, they should also wear a mask and maintain a minimum of two metres from any other passenger they might come across.

The new security measures follow an announcement by Transport Canada on Sunday to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on-board passenger vessels carrying more than 12 passengers. The move is designed to prohibit operations that are discretionary in nature, such as activities related to tourism and recreation, from operating in Canadian waters until June 30, 2020.

Amid Covid-19, B.C. Ferries has seen nearly an 80 per cent drop in passengers. As a result, numerous sailings routes have reduced service.

Passengers are reminded to avoid any non-essential travel at this time.

