B.C. Has the Highest COVID-19 Recovery Rate In Canada

While the number of COVID-19 cases surpass 16,000 across Canada, B.C. has the highest recovery rate in the country.

Currently, B.C. has 1,266 COVID-19 cases with 704 of those recovered, giving the province a recovery rate of more than 50%. And on Saturday, health officials announced 26 new cases, which is the lowest number B.C. has seen in weeks.

RELATED: How B.C.’s Unemployment Rates Compare To The Rest Of Canada

In comparison, Quebec has the highest number of cases at 8,580. So far, 611 have recovered. Ontario has 4,347 cases with 1,624 recoveries.

Here’s a look at the rate of cases per 100,000 in each province, according to Global News:

Quebec: 93.05

Newfoundland and Labrador: 41.62

Alberta: 28.32

Ontario: 27.45

Nova Scotia: 26.8

B.C.: 23.54

Saskatchewan : 21.07

Prince Edward Island: 13.91

Manitoba: 13.58

New Brunswick: 12.95

Although B.C.’s social distancing has meant the number of cases has been cut in half, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said we are not out of the woods yet.

“This is not optional,” she said. “Everybody needs to take these actions now. This is what’s going to protect us for the next few weeks.”

The Park Board has issued more than 1,400 warnings to Vancouverites who are not practicing social distancing.

For the last two weeks, many people were still out walking along the seawall and ignoring the rules set up to protect them.

For more B.C. news, head to our News section.