T&T Supermarket Is Enforcing a Mandatory Mask Policy

After T&T Supermarket put measures in place to check temperatures, they’re now requiring customers to wear masks.

The new rule will be put in place by Monday, May 11th as a way to further stop COVID-19 from spreading.

RELATED: Air Canada Will Check Passengers’ Temperatures Before Boarding Flights

“We believe wearing a face mask or face covering is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said CEO Tina Lee in a statement.

While the company recommends a disposable non-medical mask, other face coverings will be accepted – as long as it’s not “pulling up your jacket collar over your mouth,” Lee said.

Costco in the U.S. recently asked the same thing of its employees, while Costco Canada has yet to follow suit.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.