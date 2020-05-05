Air Canada Will Check Passengers’ Temperatures Before Boarding Flights

As a further measure to protect their passengers, Air Canada will perform temperature checks before they can board their flight.

The company announced new sanitization methods, Monday, as part of its CleanCare+ program.

Among many additional measures, passengers will have to get their temperature checked before boarding. This will be done through a “non-invasive, infra-red procedure.”

Other measures they’ll put into place include:

Create more personal space in flights until at least June 30, 2020

Add personal care kits with disinfectant and other safety items

Revise meals, so there’s less contact with the crew

All measures will be set in place by May 15, 2020.

This comes after Air Canada announced its hope to relaunch international flights by Christmas this year.

