U.S. Costco Shoppers Must Now Wear A Mask; Should Canadians Be Next?

As of Monday, Costco shoppers in the U.S. must wear a mask before they enter, but that rule doesn’t yet apply to Canadians.

The warehouse store made the announcement last week that it requires all U.S. shoppers and employees to don a face-covering.

“We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too,” the Costco statement reads.

Recently, Canadian Costco limited the number of people who could enter under one membership to two people. But no rules have been set in place to ensure Canadian shoppers wear masks as well.

While it has been common for staff in many businesses to wear masks, it hasn’t been required of shoppers. Meanwhile, other shops are taking people’s temperatures before they enter.

Canadian Costco has yet to comment on whether they will follow the U.S. store’s suit.

