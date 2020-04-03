Costco Is Reducing How Many People Can Enter With Each Membership Card

As a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco is initiating new rules to control how many people come into the store.

While several people may enter a Costco under one membership, the warehouse will now only allow two people per membership, at one time.

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” Costco posted on its website, Wednesday.

This will go into effect Friday, April 3rd.

In addition, Costco has set aside time for seniors and people with physical disabilities to do their shopping. This happens Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays from 8-9 am.

Meanwhile, some locations have reduced their hours.

Save-On Foods has also reduced their hours, as a chance to give its staff a break during this hectic time.

