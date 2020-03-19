While Some Grocery Store Employees Work Over-Time, Save-On-Foods Reduces Hours

While some grocery store employees work over-time, Save-On-Foods is reducing their hours.

If you’ve been to the store lately, you’ve likely experienced long lines and near empty shelves, as people frantically stock up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But several grocery stores have assured the public there is no shortage of food. It’s just that they can’t order fast enough to meet the demand.

In fact, Cam Bruce, one of the Famous Foods owners, told CBC that staff members have had to pick up extra shifts.

“We need that extra time to try and get the shelves stocked up,” Bruce told CBC. “We literally can’t keep up.”

He explained the store is ordering three to four times the amount of food they usually do.

Save-On-Foods Reduced Hours

But while many stores are experiencing the same rush, Save-On-Foods is taking a different approach.

To help curb the spread of COVID-19, the grocery store is cutting its hours, so it will now be open from 8 am-8 pm to the general public. This is compared to its usual hours of 7 am-11 pm.

However, the store will open at 7 am for seniors, persons with disabilities and those most vulnerable, to give them a chance to shop in a less hectic environment.

“It is not business as usual and my amazing team of 21,000 team members has a big job to do as they work around the clock to replenish the items our customers need,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones in a press release.

The company said limiting its hours will give the teams extra time to clean and sanitize, restock shelves and better serve customers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has advised the public to stay home when they can, stay calm and to only buy what they need.

