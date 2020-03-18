As Vancouver shuts many of its doors for the quarantine, its malls are no different. Several shops are temporarily closing, along with bars and restaurants.

While the malls have not yet closed down, most are limiting their hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the new hours at each Metro Vancouver mall.

Burnaby

Metropolis at Metrotown

Monday to Saturday 11 am-7 pm

Sundays 11 am-5 pm

Brentwood Town Centre

11 am-6 pm daily

These hours will be in effect until March 29th, when the decision will be reassessed.

Crystal Mall

Sunday to Thursday 10:30 am-6:30 pm

Friday and Saturday 9 am-9 pm

Lougheed Town Centre

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

These hours will be in effect March 29th, when the decision will be reassessed.

Coquitlam

Coquitlam Centre

Monday-Friday 11 am-7 pm

Saturday-Sunday 11 am-6 pm

Delta

Tsawwassen Mills

Monday to Saturday 11 am-7 pm

Sunday 11 am-5 pm

Richmond

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

The outlet will be open everyday from 11 am-7 pm until further notice.

Richmond Centre

Monday to Sunday: 11 am-7 pm

These hours will remain in place for two weeks.

Lansdowne

Monday to Tuesday 10 am–7 pm

Wednesday to Friday 10 am – 9 pm

Saturday: 10am–9 pm

Sunday & Holidays: 10 am–7 pm

Aberdeen Centre

Monday to Sunday 11 am-7 pm

These hours will be in effect until March 31st.

Surrey

Guildford Town Centre

Monday to Saturday: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday: 11:00 am – 5:00pm

Central City Shopping Centre

Monday Saturday 11 am-7 pm

Sunday 12 pm-6 pm

New Westminster

Royal City Centre

Monday to Saturday 9:30 am-6 pm

Sunday 11 am-6 pm

Vancouver

CF Pacific Centre

Monday to Sunday 11 am-7 pm

Oakridge Centre

Monday-Tuesday 10 am-7 pm

Wednesday-Friday 10 am-8 pm

Saturday 10-7 pm

Sunday 11-6 pm

Kingsgate Mall

Monday to Friday 9:30 am-9 pm

Sunday 11 am-5 pm

North Vancouver

Park Royal

Monday-Tuesday 10 am-7 pm

Wednesday-Friday 10 am-9 pm

Saturday 9:30 am-7 pm

Sunday 11 am-6 pm

Royal Park is operating at its usual hours, but some stores may have shorter hours, until March 31st.

Those hours are:

Monday-Saturday 11 am-7 pm

Sunday 11 am-5 pm

