As Vancouver shuts many of its doors for the quarantine, its malls are no different. Several shops are temporarily closing, along with bars and restaurants.
While the malls have not yet closed down, most are limiting their hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the new hours at each Metro Vancouver mall.
Burnaby
Metropolis at Metrotown
- Monday to Saturday 11 am-7 pm
- Sundays 11 am-5 pm
Brentwood Town Centre
- 11 am-6 pm daily
These hours will be in effect until March 29th, when the decision will be reassessed.
Crystal Mall
- Sunday to Thursday 10:30 am-6:30 pm
- Friday and Saturday 9 am-9 pm
Lougheed Town Centre
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
These hours will be in effect March 29th, when the decision will be reassessed.
Coquitlam
Coquitlam Centre
- Monday-Friday 11 am-7 pm
- Saturday-Sunday 11 am-6 pm
Delta
Tsawwassen Mills
- Monday to Saturday 11 am-7 pm
- Sunday 11 am-5 pm
Richmond
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet
- The outlet will be open everyday from 11 am-7 pm until further notice.
Richmond Centre
- Monday to Sunday: 11 am-7 pm
These hours will remain in place for two weeks.
Lansdowne
- Monday to Tuesday 10 am–7 pm
- Wednesday to Friday 10 am – 9 pm
- Saturday: 10am–9 pm
- Sunday & Holidays: 10 am–7 pm
Aberdeen Centre
- Monday to Sunday 11 am-7 pm
These hours will be in effect until March 31st.
Surrey
Guildford Town Centre
- Monday to Saturday: 11:00am – 7:00pm
- Sunday: 11:00 am – 5:00pm
Central City Shopping Centre
- Monday Saturday 11 am-7 pm
- Sunday 12 pm-6 pm
New Westminster
Royal City Centre
- Monday to Saturday 9:30 am-6 pm
- Sunday 11 am-6 pm
Vancouver
CF Pacific Centre
- Monday to Sunday 11 am-7 pm
Oakridge Centre
- Monday-Tuesday 10 am-7 pm
- Wednesday-Friday 10 am-8 pm
- Saturday 10-7 pm
- Sunday 11-6 pm
Kingsgate Mall
- Monday to Friday 9:30 am-9 pm
- Sunday 11 am-5 pm
North Vancouver
Park Royal
- Monday-Tuesday 10 am-7 pm
- Wednesday-Friday 10 am-9 pm
- Saturday 9:30 am-7 pm
- Sunday 11 am-6 pm
Royal Park is operating at its usual hours, but some stores may have shorter hours, until March 31st.
Those hours are:
- Monday-Saturday 11 am-7 pm
- Sunday 11 am-5 pm
