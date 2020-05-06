Many B.C. Residents Worry About Lifting Quarantine Restrictions This Month

As B.C. is set to lift quarantine restrictions this month, many residents worry it may be too soon.

After surveying 1,000 Canadians last month, company Research Co. found many are not comfortable with quarantine restrictions easing up before June.

“Many Canadians are not quite ready to partake in some of the activities that they abandoned as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mario Canseco, Research Co. president, in a news release.

For example, more than two-thirds believe we shouldn’t return to dine-services before June. Meanwhile, just nine percent think live sporting events should commence.

Of these numbers, only 28% of people think salons and barbershops should reopen in the next few weeks.

As the province has been flattening the curve, premier John Horgan is set to announce how the province will lift restrictions, Wednesday.

B.C. currently has 23 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,255 cases.

