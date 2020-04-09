This Interactive Map Tells You What Vancouver Businesses Are Still Open

As many Vancouverites learn to navigate social distancing, Heritage Vancouver has created a map to help them find open businesses to get what they need.

The organization created an interactive map that tells you what Vancouver businesses are still open. It includes information like their hours, location and what social distancing measures are in place.

The map is broken up into different categories:

Food and drink

Groceries

Retail stores and services

Heritage Vancouver created the map earlier this month with about 100 businesses, but that list has grown as more places are being added to it.

The website even has a form to add more shops, if you know of one that isn’t on the list. This may help businesses during the long weekend as they struggle to keep open.

“During these uncertain times, it is of paramount importance to support these places if you can,” reads the website.

For other local Vancouver businesses, you can also order online from many restaurants and breweries.

