Easter Bunny Declared An Essential Service To Spread Joy Amid Pandemic

B.C. premier John Horgan is calling the Easter Bunny to action, to help spread joy during these trying times.

The provincial leader deemed the holiday rabbit an essential service. Horgan added the bunny can roam the province freely to spread “egg-cellent cheer.”

“I am pleased to welcome you to our province for your annual egg-delivering duties,” said Horgan in a statement. “This year, we’re all looking out for our loved ones and festivities look quite different. I know that you’re also taking extra care, so even if you can’t make it to every home, I want to thank you for sharing your positive spirit and happiness with kids and families across the province.”

As the Premier of BC, I’m authorizing a special essential service eggs-emption. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/o1DMpNPYwI — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) April 8, 2020

As Good Friday happens this week, health officials have been warning the public they must still stay at home and practice social distancing.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said residents must avoid church gatherings or even smaller gatherings in someone else’s house.

And while that is still in place, the province has made an “eggs-emption,” for the Easter Bunny to visit as many families as it can.

