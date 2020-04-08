Vancouver’s Cinnamon Bun Destination Has A New Pick-Up Treat For Easter

Vancouver’s iconic Grounds For Coffee is best known for its decadent cinnamon buns so of course they have a new line-up of Easter themed buns.

Celebrate the holiday with these pastel coloured buns that are sure to brighten your spirits over the Easter long weekend.

The “Rainbow Bunnies” come in packs of eight mini buns and feature three different icing colours.

You Might Also Like:

You can also order the icing on the side to try creating your very own design.

They’re only available April 10 to the 13th for pick-up at either their Alma Street or Commercial Street location. Just call ahead or make an order in-store.

Rainbow Bunnies at Grounds For Coffee

When: Available April 10-13th, 2020

Where: Pick up at 2565 Alma Street or 2088 Commercial Street

Cost: $22 for a pack of eight mini buns

For more eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.