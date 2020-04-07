Give Meals To Frontline Workers By Ordering Take Out At This Vancouver Cafe

The Fairmont Pacific Rim is supporting healthcare workers and all those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines by launching two new programs.

The hotel’s popular Giovane Cafe + Eatery is offering a take out menu through the Ritual app. Customers can choose from a variety of dishes, including pizzas, salads and even some wine and beer offerings.

The limited-edition to-go menu is available daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. And it helps support frontline workers through its Feed it Forward campaign.

For every dish ordered to-go through Ritual, the Fairmont Pacific Rim is donating a meal to healthcare professionals.

Giovane Cafe will also be offering free coffee, including its signature Banana Coconut Latte to all frontline workers until the end of May. It’s available to medical professionals, hospital staff and first responders.

The culinary team at the Fairmont Pacific Rim has already donated nearly 300 healthy meals to staff members at Vancouver General Hospital.

Feed It Forward with Fairmont Pacific Rim

Where: Make a take-out order through the Ritual app and pick up at 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

